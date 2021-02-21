Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.17% from the stock’s current price.

BARC has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 169.77 ($2.22).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock opened at GBX 153.64 ($2.01) on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 184 ($2.40). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 146.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 125.12. The stock has a market cap of £26.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

