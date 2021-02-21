Barclays Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $278.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $255.00 to $278.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDAY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $276.34 on Friday. Workday has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.49. The company has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Workday by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

