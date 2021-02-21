Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 300 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 627,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,738,000 after acquiring an additional 102,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,497,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,553,000 after acquiring an additional 296,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

NYSE CM opened at $90.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $91.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.48.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a $1.096 dividend. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

