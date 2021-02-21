Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $104,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.
ABNB opened at $201.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.87. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.
Airbnb Company Profile
Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.
