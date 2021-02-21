Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires Shares of 76,175 New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 23.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NGD. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC downgraded New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.25 price objective on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.96.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

