BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BankFinancial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:BFIN opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $140.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. BankFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 16.43%. Research analysts predict that BankFinancial will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFIN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BankFinancial in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BankFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in BankFinancial by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BankFinancial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BankFinancial in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

