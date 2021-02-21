Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$103.50 to C$106.50. The company traded as high as C$24.20 and last traded at C$100.32, with a volume of 896216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$99.67.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$93.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.85.

In other Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total value of C$1,830,268.39.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$98.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$88.42. The company has a market cap of C$65.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6699994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.16%.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

