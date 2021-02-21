Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) Trading Down 2%

Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.08. Approximately 5,052,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 5,315,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,664 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

