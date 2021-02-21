B. Riley Increases Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Price Target to $38.00

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $26.91 on Friday. Airgain has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $262.86 million, a PE ratio of -122.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Airgain by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

