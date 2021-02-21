AXIS Capital Holdings Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

AXIS Capital has increased its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of AXS opened at $49.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $63.31.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

