Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Up 10.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shot up 10.7% on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $56.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Avis Budget Group traded as high as $48.77 and last traded at $48.75. 2,768,308 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 1,472,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.05.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 57,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.53 per share, with a total value of $2,208,154.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 118,358 shares of company stock worth $4,600,744 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

