AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Investec raised AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Panmure Gordon raised AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of AVEVF opened at $52.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.37. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

