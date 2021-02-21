Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Shares Down 5.8%

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 586,611 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 218,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Avalon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 million, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31.

In other news, CFO Bryan Saksa sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,888 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Avalon worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment provides waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

