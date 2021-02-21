Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.80

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.80 and last traded at $61.51, with a volume of 48022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.07.

Several brokerages have commented on ATLKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlas Copco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

