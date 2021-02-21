Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AAWW. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average is $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $280,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,745.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,108 shares of company stock worth $3,009,000. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill City Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.