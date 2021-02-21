Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Up 9.1%

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s share price shot up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.26 and last traded at $62.23. 1,387,385 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 511,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAWW. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,248,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,708,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.