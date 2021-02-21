Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Up 9.1%

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s share price shot up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.26 and last traded at $62.23. 1,387,385 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 511,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.04.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAWW. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.34.
In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,248,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,708,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAWW)
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
