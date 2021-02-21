ATC Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $235,656.63 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 48.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $235,656.63 and approximately $5.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.12 or 0.00398984 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

