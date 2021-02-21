ATB Capital Lowers Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) Price Target to C$140.00

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s current price.

WCN stock opened at C$126.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$128.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$132.75. The stock has a market cap of C$33.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.57. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of C$100.55 and a 1-year high of C$143.84.

About Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

