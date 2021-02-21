Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATRO. Truist upgraded shares of Astronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Astronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Astronics has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $24.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Astronics by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 98,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Astronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Astronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

