AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.29. AssetMark Financial reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

In related news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 36,338 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $920,441.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,382.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 13,847 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $328,312.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,301 shares of company stock worth $7,076,133. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,599,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,918,000 after purchasing an additional 792,517 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth $10,074,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth $10,789,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 23.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,420,000 after purchasing an additional 339,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 323,280 shares during the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,264.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

