Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) PT Raised to $32.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

Shares of ASPN opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $638.65 million, a P/E ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $1,066,713.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

