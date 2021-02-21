Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.92–0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $100-108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.59 million.

ASPN stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASPN. HC Wainwright downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.04.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $1,066,713.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

