Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.92–0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $100-108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.59 million.
ASPN stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.75.
Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $1,066,713.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Aspen Aerogels Company Profile
Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.
