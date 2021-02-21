Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Asahi Kasei from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.63. Asahi Kasei has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $24.05.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Asahi Kasei will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asahi Kasei (AHKSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.