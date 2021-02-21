Arrow Financial Corp Has $14.01 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,088.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,893.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,691.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

