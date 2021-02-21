Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $28,698,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $2,080,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $105.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,720,142.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $10,049,711.66. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,855 shares of company stock worth $13,661,544. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.