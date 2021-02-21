ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,508,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 241,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after buying an additional 114,168 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,441,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 405,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,788,000 after buying an additional 99,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,442,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARKG opened at $107.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.15 and a 200-day moving average of $80.63. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $115.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.