Arizona State Retirement System Sells 603 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $27.43 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $193,140.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,198.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $109,915.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,220 shares in the company, valued at $913,106.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,065,577 shares of company stock worth $25,046,897. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRNA shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

