Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,616,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,535,000 after purchasing an additional 281,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,314,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 51,304 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 701,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRMK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

