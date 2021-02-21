Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after acquiring an additional 404,446 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 65,460 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 506,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 81,827 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 275,132 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CORE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.