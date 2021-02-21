Arizona State Retirement System Has $400,000 Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $12,474,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on VSTO shares. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VSTO opened at $34.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

