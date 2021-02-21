Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $370.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $308.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. FBN Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.90.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $310.95 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $326.60. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.63.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total value of $447,994.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,745.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total value of $14,518,541.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,097 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,118.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,530 shares of company stock worth $78,578,121 over the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,386,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after purchasing an additional 262,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,987,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,797,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.