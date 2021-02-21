Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $307,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.2% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 378,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 287,648 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 361,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after acquiring an additional 282,188 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 341,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 255,247 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 209,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $78.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average of $70.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

