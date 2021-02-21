Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 742 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 15.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.4% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 5.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $187.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.49 and a 200-day moving average of $208.24.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several analysts have commented on CLX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.83.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,261 shares of company stock valued at $94,009,663 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.