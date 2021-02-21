Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 100.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSI. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,356,000 after acquiring an additional 331,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,644,000 after acquiring an additional 108,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,663.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 104,559 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 202,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 101,050 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 165,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 81,344 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $76.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average of $109.10.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

