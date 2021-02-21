Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

LPTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.78 million, a PE ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

