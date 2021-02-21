Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.69.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $42.58 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.76.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

