Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 54.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $343.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

