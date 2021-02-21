Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $897,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 47.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,527,000 after acquiring an additional 705,937 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4,280.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 649,143 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $109,243,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $51,505,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

AON opened at $228.34 on Friday. Aon Plc has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $237.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.41 and a 200-day moving average of $204.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

