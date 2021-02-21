ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Shares Up 5.8%

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.56. 648,645 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 331,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $112.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

In related news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 182,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $237,199.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 43,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $55,801.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 361,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,667.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,374 shares of company stock valued at $473,657 in the last quarter. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARC. LSV Asset Management increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 612,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 75,998 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 1,248,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 227,364 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 460.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 218,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 374,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

