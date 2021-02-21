AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.86-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03.

ATR opened at $132.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.82. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

ATR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.67.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

