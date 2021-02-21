Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.44-1.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.19-5.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.96 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $119.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average of $77.38. The company has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.92.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

