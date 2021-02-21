Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.0% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $106,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,844,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $908,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 83,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $129.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.43 and a 200-day moving average of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

