Aperio Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 325,141 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $11,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $75,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE:JNPR opened at $23.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.68.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.