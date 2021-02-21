Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 544,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,551 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $11,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Baker Hughes by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKR opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.96. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

