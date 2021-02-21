Aperio Group LLC Has $12.25 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,631 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $12,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of ZION opened at $51.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.26.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

In related news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,966,592.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,354,249.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,537,653. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZION shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.58.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.