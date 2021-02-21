Aperio Group LLC Has $10.87 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 262,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

MPC stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

