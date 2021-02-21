Aperio Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.15% of Assurant worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 163,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Assurant by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Assurant by 10.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,686,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of AIZ opened at $123.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.76 and a 200 day moving average of $128.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

