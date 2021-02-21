Aperio Group LLC Acquires 4,605 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Black Knight by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,030,000 after acquiring an additional 422,390 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Black Knight by 3,768.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,277 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Black Knight by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,243,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,398,000 after acquiring an additional 269,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Black Knight by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,701,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,173,000 after acquiring an additional 200,251 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $204,166. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

NYSE:BKI opened at $81.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.81.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

