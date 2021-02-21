Anyswap (ANY) One Day Volume Tops $675,031.00

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded up 119.3% against the dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $52.73 million and approximately $675,031.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for approximately $2.99 or 0.00005281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.90 or 0.00476783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00068067 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00088417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00064257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00078613 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.54 or 0.00396655 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00027106 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,637,970 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

Buying and Selling Anyswap

Anyswap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.