Ann M. Leen Sells 3,050 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $127,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.55. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $48.96.

ALVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AlloVir by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,750,000 after acquiring an additional 642,962 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth $30,167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,021,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,271,000 after purchasing an additional 62,868 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in AlloVir by 8,394.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 910,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,997,000 after buying an additional 899,701 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,942,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

